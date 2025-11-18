Former Oregon Coast Military Museum Director sentenced for sexual abuse

The former director of the Oregon Coast Military Museum in Florence was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation for the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

Geoffrey Cannon was indicted on four counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, but he agreed to plead guilty to just one of them.

That charge could have carried up to five years in prison and $125,000 fine, but the court found "substantial and compelling reasons" to sentence below the recommended range.

In exchange for a lesser sentence, Cannon will register as a sex offender, and have no contact with minors without the prior permission of a probation officer, among other conditions.

According to the victim’s mother, the abuse occurred at the museum over the course of a year. She told the Register-Guard Tuesday that the lack of prison time was unreasonable, and the sentencing “felt like a slap in the face.”

