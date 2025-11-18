Threat to Glide High School found not credible

The Douglas County Sheriff's office says a social media post Monday that appeared to make threats to Glide High School is not credible.

In a news release, the Sheriff's office says the threat may have been a hoax set up by a student to implicate another individual.

There was an increased law enforcement presence on campus Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471..

