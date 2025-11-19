Bend-La Pine Schools recognizes Chris Boyd as top administrator

Chris Boyd, Principal of Caldera High School, is the Bend-La Pine Schools Administrator of the Year.

The surprise award was bestowed on Boyd Tuesday.

Boyd has been with Bend-La Pine Schools for 11 years and is in his fifth year as principal at Caldera High School. He has been Caldera's principal since the doors opened in the fall of 2021.

In a news release, Superintendent Steven Cook said “Opening a new school is one of the most complex and demanding challenges in education." He went on to say that “Chris hasn’t just done it once, he’s done it three times, twice here in Bend-La Pine. And in doing so, he’s built not just schools, but communities. Through every phase of growth, he’s led with vision, care, and a calm, steady hand.”

Boyd also helped open Pacific Crest Middle School as principal in 2015.