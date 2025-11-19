© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bend-La Pine Schools recognizes Chris Boyd as top administrator

KLCC
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:02 AM PST
Caldera High Principal Chris Boyd thanks students and staff who gathered to celebrate Tuesday's announcement that he was named Administrator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools.
Bend La-Pine Schools
Caldera High Principal Chris Boyd thanks students and staff who gathered to celebrate Tuesday's announcement that he was named Administrator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Chris Boyd, Principal of Caldera High School, is the Bend-La Pine Schools Administrator of the Year.

The surprise award was bestowed on Boyd Tuesday.

Boyd has been with Bend-La Pine Schools for 11 years and is in his fifth year as principal at Caldera High School. He has been Caldera's principal since the doors opened in the fall of 2021.

In a news release, Superintendent Steven Cook said “Opening a new school is one of the most complex and demanding challenges in education." He went on to say that “Chris hasn’t just done it once, he’s done it three times, twice here in Bend-La Pine. And in doing so, he’s built not just schools, but communities. Through every phase of growth, he’s led with vision, care, and a calm, steady hand.”

Boyd also helped open Pacific Crest Middle School as principal in 2015.
Tags
News Briefs Bend La-Pine Schools