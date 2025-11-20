Body of mushroom picker from Oakridge recovered from Salmon Creek area

Lane County Sheriff's Search and rescue found the body of a missing mushroom picker on Wednesday, Nov. 19, near Oakridge.

76-year old Jean Fritz Pierre Louis, of Oakridge, went missing last month in the Salmon Creek area.

His body was found at the bottom of a steep drainage, which required rope teams to access and recover him.

The Sheriff says volunteers and deputies devoted over one-thousand hours to the search for Louis, on foot and horseback, with drones, K9s, and high angle rope teams.

Linn County search & rescue and Eugene Mountain rescue assisted with the search.

