Springfield History Museum to close for collections care project

The Springfield History Museum will close its doors for about six months, while staff and volunteers undertake a major effort to preserve and organize its collection. The project includes cataloging, conservation work, and planning future exhibits.

The museum holds more than 11,000 artifacts documenting the history of Springfield and rural east Lane County, ranging from photographs and letters to tools and textiles.

The museum plans to close on Jan. 1, 2026 and reopen on July 12. Museum officials say visitors can expect a new exhibit and an updated rotating gallery space.

During the closure, the public can browse nearly 7,000 digitized records online.

The Springfield History Museum is open Thursday-Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission is always free.