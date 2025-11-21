Help sought in finding missing Roseburg woman

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help to find a 61-year-old Roseburg woman.

Lori Sharman was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

She is described as 5 feet tall, and 115 pounds, with hazel eyes and curly shoulder length blonde hair.

The sheriff's office says Sharman has a mental health diagnosis that may cause her to behave unpredictably, and she reportedly walks with a limp.

Anyone who can help find Sharman is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 25-4005.

Residents and businesses in the surrounding area are also encouraged to check their surveillance camera footage and report any findings.

