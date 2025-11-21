Sen. Wyden to hold town hall in Newport

Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold an open-to-all town hall this Sunday, Nov. 23, in Newport.

In a news release, Sen. Wyden said he expects the topics of the relocation of a Coast Guard helicopter and speculative plans for an immigration detention facility will be front-and-center, but he added that "no topic is off limits."

On Wednesday, Sen. Wyden sent a letter U.S. Coast Guard officials, asking them to join him at the Newport Municipal Airport in advance of the town hall, to "provide him and this central Oregon Coast community answers about the relocation of a Coast Guard helicopter essential to local public safety."

The town hall is at 1:30 p.m. at the Newport High School gym (322 NE Eads Street., Newport).

More information is at Sen. Wyden's website.

