University of Oregon professor arrested on child pornography charges

A University of Oregon Professor has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Goble was arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at his Eugene home Thursday. Goble is a professor of Japanese History and Medieval Studies at the University of Oregon. He faces 10 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the 1st Degree and 10 counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

In a statement, the University of Oregon said it was notified of Goble’s arrest Friday morning, and immediately placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. There was no indication students were involved, or at risk, and the university said it would fully cooperate with law enforcement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant for Goble’s home stemmed from an investigation from the Lane County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The FBI, Homeland Security and the Lane County District Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

