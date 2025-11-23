Mussel harvest closure from Cape Blanco to California border

Mussel harvesting is now closed from Cape Blanco to the California border the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday. Recent mussel samples indicate levels of Paralytic Shellfish Toxin – a naturally occurring marine biotoxin that can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning – is above the safety threshold.

People should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 before heading out to harvest any shellfish or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at 503- 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.