Nora, the Oregon Zoo's resident polar bear, is moving away
This weekend is the last chance for Oregon Zoo-goers to see Nora, the polar bear.
Nora is moving to Wisconsin's Henry Vilas Zoo in December. The last day to see her is Sunday, Dec. 30.
According to a press release from the Oregon Zoo, Nora will meet Berit, an older "auntie" bear at her new home.
Then she'll be introduced to a male bear in the hope that she can raise cubs.
A young male bear named Kallik is coming to Portland soon from the Saint Louis Zoo.