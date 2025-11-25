© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nora, the Oregon Zoo's resident polar bear, is moving away

KLCC
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:41 PM PST
Nora the polar bear takes a dip in one of the chilled saltwater pools at Polar Passage. Photo by
Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.
Nora the polar bear takes a dip in one of the chilled saltwater pools at Polar Passage. Photo by

This weekend is the last chance for Oregon Zoo-goers to see Nora, the polar bear.

Nora is moving to Wisconsin's Henry Vilas Zoo in December. The last day to see her is Sunday, Dec. 30.

According to a press release from the Oregon Zoo, Nora will meet Berit, an older "auntie" bear at her new home.

Then she'll be introduced to a male bear in the hope that she can raise cubs.

A young male bear named Kallik is coming to Portland soon from the Saint Louis Zoo.
News Briefs