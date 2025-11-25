Springfield man pleads guilty to 2021 hate crime

A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to a 2021 violent hate crime in Eugene.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Daniel Andrew McGee, now 26, spent months researching homophobic, anti-gay material before planning the assault. He used Grindr, a popular app for gay and bisexual men, to communicate with the victim and arrange to come to the victim’s apartment.

He beat the victim with a tire thumper – causing life threatening injuries. McGee pleaded guilty to one count of a Hate Crime Act involving an attempt to kill. He faces a maximum of life in prison and a quarter of a million dollar fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Eugene Police Department.