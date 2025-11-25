© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield man pleads guilty to 2021 hate crime

KLCC
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:17 PM PST

A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to a 2021 violent hate crime in Eugene.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Daniel Andrew McGee, now 26, spent months researching homophobic, anti-gay material before planning the assault. He used Grindr, a popular app for gay and bisexual men, to communicate with the victim and arrange to come to the victim’s apartment.

He beat the victim with a tire thumper – causing life threatening injuries. McGee pleaded guilty to one count of a Hate Crime Act involving an attempt to kill. He faces a maximum of life in prison and a quarter of a million dollar fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the case was investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Eugene Police Department.
Tags
News Briefs SpringfieldPublic SafetyU.S. Attorney's Office