Info sought on possible hit and run crash Monday in Eugene

Eugene Police are asking for information on a possible hit and run on Monday evening (Nov. 24) on Coburg Road.

A woman was reported down in the roadway between Cal Young and Willakenzie. Police say she appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that was no longer on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Eugene Police and ask for Officer Twite: MTwite@eugene-or.gov or 541-556-2890.