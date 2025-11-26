© 2025 KLCC

Info sought on possible hit and run crash Monday in Eugene

KLCC
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:27 PM PST

Eugene Police are asking for information on a possible hit and run on Monday evening (Nov. 24) on Coburg Road.

A woman was reported down in the roadway between Cal Young and Willakenzie. Police say she appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that was no longer on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Eugene Police and ask for Officer Twite: MTwite@eugene-or.gov or 541-556-2890.
