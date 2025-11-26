Police ask for help finding missing Junction City Man

A 62-year-old Junction City man is missing and may be endangered, according to police.

Wade Felton Lloyd was reported missing on November 20th. He was last seen in the area of Birch Street and 2nd Avenue in Junction City.

Junction City Police say he usually stays close to home, has close ties to his family and rides an older motorized bicycle, which is also missing.

Lloyd is 6 foot tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Junction City Police Department says they’ve exhausted all leads in finding him and are hoping the public can help.

If you have information or have seen Lloyd, contact Junction City Police at 541-998-1245.