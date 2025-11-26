Two died in fatal crash on Highway 20 in Deschutes County Monday

Two people died Monday night (Nov. 24) in a crash involving a semi truck and trailer on Highway 20 in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP says the semi was stopped on the highway, blocking both lanes, in a jacknifed position. 25-year-old William Micah Carter of Springfield struck the trailer at highway speed in a Subaru Outback.

Carter and 24-year-old passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower, of John Day were declared deceased at the scene. The semi-truck driver, 32-year-old Rajinder Kumar of Fresno, California, was uninjured. Police say dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment were found to be primary contributors to the crash.

After an investigation, Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering.