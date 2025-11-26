© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two died in fatal crash on Highway 20 in Deschutes County Monday

KLCC
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:15 PM PST

Two people died Monday night (Nov. 24) in a crash involving a semi truck and trailer on Highway 20 in Deschutes County, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP says the semi was stopped on the highway, blocking both lanes, in a jacknifed position. 25-year-old William Micah Carter of Springfield struck the trailer at highway speed in a Subaru Outback.

Carter and 24-year-old passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower, of John Day were declared deceased at the scene. The semi-truck driver, 32-year-old Rajinder Kumar of Fresno, California, was uninjured. Police say dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment were found to be primary contributors to the crash.

After an investigation, Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering.
Tags
News Briefs Deschutes CountyOregon State Police