No license needed: Free fishing in Oregon Thanksgiving weekend

Oregon residents and visitors can fish for free the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says November 28 and 29 will be statewide, free fishing days.

That means tags, and licenses won’t be required, though people planning to fish should check state rules because size and bag limits will still be in effect.

ODFW will stock trout in several popular lakes across the Willamette Valley.

Those that go clamming on Free Fishing days should check the state’s shellfish closure page to ensure the beach they visit hasn’t been flagged for unsafe levels of biotoxins.