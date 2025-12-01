Home Improvement star arrested Sunday near Eugene

On Saturday (Nov. 29), Lane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachery Ty Bryan, of Eugene. The 44-year-old is known for playing Brad on the 1990s television sitcom ‘Home Improvement’.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a report of reckless endangering on Big Fall Creek Road, east of Eugene.

Bryan had been in a pickup truck with 32-year-old Johnnie Fay Cartwright and their three small children. Bryan had gotten out of the truck and was walking along the road.

Police say Cartwright attempted to run over Bryan, and crashed the truck into the ditch. No one was injured. Cartwright was arrested for attempted assault and other charges.

Bryan was arrested for a probation violation for a previous assault charge.

The children were placed with a family member, according to the Lane County Sheriff.

People Magazine reports this was Bryan's sixth arrest in 5 years.

