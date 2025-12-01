It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Here’s how to get a tree permit from Oregon’s National Forests

Oregon’s national forests, including the Umpqua National Forest, Willamette National Forest, Siuslaw National Forest and Deschutes National Forest, are once again offering permits to cut down holiday trees.

In general, trees must be cut from a designated area and out of sight of main roads and recreation sites. Check with the specific national forest for additional details, including allowable tree species and height.

Tree hunters should bring a map, as cell phone service may be spotty, and GPS directions might not be accurate.

Permits are $5 at Recreation.gov, or in person at forest service offices, as well as some retail stores, including many BiMarts. If purchased online, the permit must be printed to be valid, and buyers must read a list of need-to-know information.

Other advice to keep in mind, as suggested by Oregon’s national forest seasonal tree permit websites:

• Start looking early in the day to be sure to have plenty of light.

• Tell someone where you are going

• Consider bringing a measuring tape to check height.

• Choose a tree from a densely forested area, to allow other trees to fill in the gaps.

• Carry the tree out of the woods, as dragging it can cause it to lose needles and rub off bark.

• Attach your tree tag to your cut tree before putting it in your vehicle.

