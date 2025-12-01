Suspect pulled from culvert in North Eugene

Sunday afternoon (Nov. 30), Eugene Police pulled a man out of a culvert in North Eugene.

The incident followed a patrol check at a private property near the end of Kintyre Street, police say.

A man was trespassing, and called officers as he ran away.

41-year-old Nicholas Ian Tallman was known to police for multiple warrants.

Police chased him into a culvert and after many attempts to retrieve Tallman, Eugene Springfield Fire sent in a rescue team which was able to attach a rope to his ankles and pull him out.

Tallman was treated at a local hospital and then taken to the Lane County Jail on multiple charges.