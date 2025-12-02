Gas cheaper nationally, but Northwest still paying more than other states

Gas prices have dropped to an average of under $3 a gallon nationally, which is the lowest since May of 2021.

But in the Northwest, those changes are less pronounced.

The Oregon average for a gallon of gas is $3.76, according to AAA.

The lower prices are driven by low crude oil prices and seasonal sluggish demand for gas.

AAA says the complete reopening of the Olympic Pipeline is helping to lower prices at the pump in the Northwest.

AAA reports we could see prices go down even more as winter sets in.

