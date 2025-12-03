Authorities ask for help identifying body found in Willamette River west of Albany

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in identifying a man found dead in the Willamette River.

On the afternoon of November 29th, authorities received a report of a body floating in the river between Corvallis and Albany.

The body was found and recovered near Hyak Park.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet been able to identify the man. It was determined he’d likely been in the water for more than a week. The cause of death is still undetermined.

Investigators have released the following identifying details:

Two tattoos: one on the upper left arm and one on the right ribcage

A scar on the abdomen near the navel

Race is undetermined at this time

Anyone with information that may help identify this individual is urged to contact BCSO at BentonCoSheriff@bentoncountyor.gov or call 541-753-8477 (TIPS). ]