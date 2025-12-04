© 2025 KLCC

Ducks set scoring record in rivalry win over Oregon State

KLCC
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:57 AM PST

Oregon's women rolled past Oregon State 96-73 Wednesday in rivalry basketball at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks took control early, building a 30-point lead by halftime and never letting the Beavers back in. It was Oregon’s largest home win ever in the rivalry and set a new scoring record for the series.

Oregon stays unbeaten at 10-0 and heads to UCLA on Sunday at noon.

The Beavers move to 5-4 on the season. OSU returns home for the first time in two weeks on Sunday to take on Alaska-Anchorage.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Women's BasketballOregon State Women's BasketballRivalry Game