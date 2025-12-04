New Watch for Wildlife license plate helps fund projects to mitigate collisions with migrating animals

Oregon wildlife officials remind drivers to pay attention and watch for wildlife, especially during fall migration.

According to the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, an estimated 5,000 large animals are struck and killed on Oregon roads each year. The peak time for those collisions is in October and November, when animals are moving to lower elevations for the season.

A new license plate is available that benefits projects to make roads safer for wildlife and people across the state.

The new “Watch for Wildlife” specialty plate can be ordered through the DMV or at the Watch for Wildlife website: myowf.org/watchforwildlife