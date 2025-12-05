Commercial crab season begins Dec. 16 from Cape Falcon to the California border

A date has been announced for the start of Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season.

It opens on Dec. 16th from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to the California border, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday.

The north coast will be open once crab in Long Beach, Washington meet the 23 percent meat fill criteria. The earliest that area could open is December 31st.

The commercial bay crab fishery also opens on Dec. 16th from Cape Falcon and the California border.

