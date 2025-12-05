© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police find pipe bomb in suspect's vehicle in Eugene

KLCC
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:36 PM PST

Eugene Police say they found a pipe bomb in a vehicle occupied by a felony suspect.

On Wednesday night, officers went to an apartment on Willakenzie, looking for 43-year-old Melvin David Bennett, who they suspected of fleeing a traffic stop on 7th Avenue.

Bennett was found sitting in a vehicle and police detained him for outstanding warrants.

Police say they found a device in the vehicle that was later identified as a pipe bomb.

Bennett was taken to the Lane County Jail. And the device was seized by the Metro Explosives Disposal Unit.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Police Department