Police find pipe bomb in suspect's vehicle in Eugene

Eugene Police say they found a pipe bomb in a vehicle occupied by a felony suspect.

On Wednesday night, officers went to an apartment on Willakenzie, looking for 43-year-old Melvin David Bennett, who they suspected of fleeing a traffic stop on 7th Avenue.

Bennett was found sitting in a vehicle and police detained him for outstanding warrants.

Police say they found a device in the vehicle that was later identified as a pipe bomb.

Bennett was taken to the Lane County Jail. And the device was seized by the Metro Explosives Disposal Unit.