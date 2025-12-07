© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EPD arrests suspected attacker in downtown Eugene stabbing

KLCC
Published December 7, 2025 at 7:22 AM PST

A man has been arrested in a stabbing that happened on December 2 in downtown Eugene.

In a news release, Eugene Police said 38-year-old Joshua Margarito Saldivar was arrested Friday and is facing charges including Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Saldivar is accused of attacking and stabbing a man in his 40s in Oak Alley at East 10th Avenue, Saldivar fled from the area before police arrived.

EPD says the victim remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News Briefs
Related Content