Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help to find missing Christmas Valley man

KLCC
Published December 8, 2025 at 2:51 PM PST
Cotter on Surveillance Footage in Christmas Valley gas station on Nov. 2, 2025
Provided by Douglas County Sheriff's office
Cotter on Surveillance Footage in Christmas Valley gas station on Nov. 2, 2025

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a missing man from Christmas Valley.

A vehicle was found by hunters in the Elliot State Forest on Sunday, Nov. 30th.

Deputies determined it belongs to 61-year-old Robert Cotter. He operates Robert C Handyman & Paint.

He was last seen on Sunday Nov. 2. The Sheriff's office asks anyone with information on Cotter to contact them at (541) 440-4471 and reference case number 25-4113.
