Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help to find missing Christmas Valley man
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a missing man from Christmas Valley.
A vehicle was found by hunters in the Elliot State Forest on Sunday, Nov. 30th.
Deputies determined it belongs to 61-year-old Robert Cotter. He operates Robert C Handyman & Paint.
He was last seen on Sunday Nov. 2. The Sheriff's office asks anyone with information on Cotter to contact them at (541) 440-4471 and reference case number 25-4113.