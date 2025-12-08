© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fatal crash kills driver, injures man and child on Highway 58 Friday

KLCC
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:09 PM PST

A Klamath Falls woman died in a crash that closed Highway 58 for two hours last Friday afternoon east of Oakridge.

Oregon State Police say 37-year old Jessica Ingoglia was heading west and crossed the eastbound lane, then drove off the road and struck an embankment. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene.

2 passengers, 37-year old Clifford Ingoglia and an 8-year old girl suffered critical injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. OSP was assisted by Oakridge Fire and EMS.
News Briefs