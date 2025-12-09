Search continues for missing mushroom picker near Mapleton

Lane County Search and Rescue are looking for a 32-year-old Springfield man who went missing while mushroom picking with friends. Erik Everardo Aguilar-Cisneros became lost on December 6th in the area of Hadsall Creek Road, south of Mapleton.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching day and night on the ground, with K9s, and with drones.

Aguilar-Cisneros is a Hispanic man, 5'11", 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a black raincoat, black rain pants, and a black-and-red baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.

