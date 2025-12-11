Elkton man dies in three-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 38

An Elkton man died and a Vancouver man was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 38 in Douglas County.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred about five miles east of Scottsburg. Police say 48-year old David Michael Lawson drove into the westbound lane and struck a westbound Semi-truck. The collision caused Lawson's vehicle to spin uncontrollably and it was hit by another westbound vehicle before rolling and coming to rest on its side.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The other driver was reportedly uninjured according to OSP.

The road was affected for about 5 hours for the on-scene investigation.

