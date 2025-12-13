© 2025 KLCC

US Rep. Val Hoyle to host telephone town hall Dec. 15

KLCC
Published December 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle is hosting a telephone townhall from Washington, D.C. on Monday, Dec. 15.

A news release from Hoyle's office said the Democrat, who represents Oregon's Fourth Congressional District, will talk about what's happening in Congress and how it impacts Oregonians. She will also answer questions posed by participants.

To be included on the call, constituents should fill out this online form before 10 a.m. Pacific time on the 15th.

After completing the form, participants will receive a call at the 5:30 p.m. start time, and be given instructions about how to ask a question.
