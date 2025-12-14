Deschutes County Roads presents plan for roundabout designs on South Century Drive

Deschutes County is asking for input on changes to South Century Drive near Sunriver.

The county Road Department plans to build two roundabouts, at Venture Lane and Spring River Road, to improve safety and traffic flow.

An online presentation is available for review and comments through Jan. 5. It includes the updated design for the Spring River Road intersection as well as two options for the intersection at Venture Lane. The presentation also provides a way to give feedback on the proposals.

