Lane Community College's downtown Eugene campus evacuated for suspected gas leak

12:46 p.m. UPDATE: Eugene Springfield Fire said no leak was detected and has given the all clear for people to return to the Mary Spilde Center.

Previous report: Lane Community College's Mary Spilde Downtown Center was evacuated Monday. Eugene Springfield Fire are investigating following a report of a possible gas leak.

People are being evacuated to St. Mary's Church at 10th and Charnelton.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews are searching for the possible gas leak.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

