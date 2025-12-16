Bethel School District, teachers union reach agreement

The union that represents Bethel School District’s teachers said it's reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

In a news release, the union said the deal helped the district avoid a potential strike next year.

The agreement provides opportunities for teachers to seek more support if their class size increases, more prep time, as well as a 13.5% cost of living adjustment over the term of the contract.

The union represents 320 educators in the District, which serves parts of west and northwest Eugene.

The agreement also established a one-year probation for educators who’ve reached contract status in another Oregon school district.

