Man dies in crash Monday on East 30th in Eugene

A 70-year-old Springfield man died after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on East 30th Avenue near Lane Community College in Eugene.

According to the Lane County Sheriff, David Tetukevich may have suffered a medical event that led to the crash. They said before emergency responders arrived on the scene, bystanders tried to save Tetukevich, who was unresponsive in his vehicle. They broke a window and pulled him out of the car and tried CPR. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. A passenger was injured.

The crash happened at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours on East 30th.

