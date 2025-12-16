Search warrant service escalates and then resolves Tuesday morning in Corvallis

Corvallis police say they were trying to serve a search warrant on the 800-block of NW 23rd street Tuesday morning, and the situation escalated.

According to a press release, Corvallis Police and a team from the Benton County Sheriff were serving the warrant and the subject was armed and barricaded. Nearby residents were evacuated and officers established a safety perimeter.

The Linn County Regional SWAT team was requested to assist. Officials say the situation was resolved by a little after noon, but they did not release any additional information.

