Ahead of heavy rains, potential floods sandbags available to Roseburg, Linn County residents

The city of Roseburg and Linn County are offering free sandbags to its residents ahead of heavy rains that put the region at risk of flooding.

The city of Roseburg is offering sand on a first come, first serve basis and people will need to bring their own shovels. They can stop the Parks Maintenance Shop at 1802 N-W Stewart Park Drive at any time.

The city is also encouraging residents to report fallen trees caused by heavier than usual rain and winds. Roseburg residents should call 541-492-6730 to report fallen trees.

Linn county is also providing sandbags as the region faces increased flood risk from heavy rains. The county will provide sand and bags, but people will need to bring their own shovel. Sandbags are available at the following locations, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

City of Scio

Public Works Facility

38832 SW 6th Ave.

City of Crabtree:

Vacant lot at 37410 Hungry Hill Road

Linn County Fair & Expo Center

3700 Knox Butte Rd. E

Albany, OR 97321

City of Brownsville

Central Linn Recreation Center

145 Park Ave.

City of Halsey

Corner of West 3rd. St. and West M St. near the basketball courts.