Lane County Sheriff’s Office set to enforce DUI laws through the New Year holiday
Travelers on Lane County roads should expect to see extra patrol cars for the next couple of weeks.
Lane County Sheriff’s deputies are set to conduct DUI enforcement over the holiday period, including during and after the University of Oregon football game Saturday.
While the sheriff’s office doesn’t have a dedicated traffic team, deputies will use state grant-funded overtime to add the extra patrols.
The agency encourages everyone to plan a safe ride home for themselves and others.