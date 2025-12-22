Monday morning fire at Oregon State Penitentiary prompts evacuation, no injuries reported

Monday morning at about 10:20 a.m., there was a fire at the Oregon State Penitentiary in the Oregon Corrections Enterprises building, or OCE.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire was put out by the Salem Fire Department.

All OCE shops including the Call Center, Laundry, Metal Shop, and Furniture Factory were shut down for the day.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says operations will resume Tuesday morning.

