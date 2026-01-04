© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lincoln County asking residents to share winter storm damage impacts

KLCC
Published January 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM PST

Lincoln County leaders are asking the public to help them determine how much damage recent winter storms have cost the region.

The county is seeking information from property owners and businesses that have been impacted by wind, flooding or landslides. The information will help the state determine whether Lincoln County, or its residents, are eligible for individual or infrastructure assistance.

Links to surveys are available on Lincoln County’s website.
News Briefs