Oakridge woman arrested after high-speed chase in north Eugene

An Oakridge woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after a high speed chase in the River Road area of Eugene.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy observed 30-year old Racheal Anne Katlyn Obert driving more than 60 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per hour zone on Irving road at 3 a.m.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated to the Northwest Expressway at 100 miles per hour. With the help of Junction City Police, spikes were placed on the road at Prairie and Milliron.

Police said the car went over the spikes and all four tires deflated, slowing it down. They said Obert jumped out of the vehicle as it was still moving.

She was detained. Deputies said they found methamphetamine in her possession. Obert was arrested and taken to the Lane county jail on multiple charges.