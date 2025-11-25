New health book for tweens covers body image, sleep, food, neurodiversity and more

In an age of AI models and TikTok influencers, how can tweens and young teens maintain a healthy perspective on issues like body image and expectations, not to mention how much screen time is too much. And of course, there are always questions about sleep (how much is needed?), puberty, diet and what behavior is “normal.”

Pediatrician Whitney Casares‘ new “My One-Of-A-Kind Body” book aims to tackle those questions and more with a relatable, illustrated guide, complete with charts, spreadsheets kids can fill out, ways to reframe the way kids view their own bodies, and suggestions on what to say if they hear friends denigrating theirs.

Casares joins host Robin Young to talk about the book and what inspired it.

Book excerpt: ‘My One-Of-A-Kind Body’

By Whitney Casares

Excerpted from “My One-Of-A-Kind Body: The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Me”

