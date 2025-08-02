'Wait Wait' for August 2, 2025: Live in Salt Lake City with Heather Gay!

This week's show was recorded in Salt Lake City with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Heather Gay and panelists Shantira Jackson, Shane O'Neill, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

A Childhood Trauma Returns; Beware the Purse Tuna; Katy and Justin Forever!

Panel Questions

Shockingly Crisp

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the word "seborga" in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay talks being a Good Time Girl

Heather Gay, star of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and author of the memoir Good Time Girl, plays our game called, "Good Time Girl, Meet Good Crime Girl" Three questions about famous female criminals.

Panel Questions

Oscar Meyer The Murder?; Mariah Is Eternal; Romance Management

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Dannon Insulation; Tyra Keeps It Tidy; What's Really Going On with Mario and Peach

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that the Presidential Fitness Test is back, what's the next surprising thing from our childhood to return.



