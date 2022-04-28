Caloncho, 'Somos Instantes'

On his latest single, Mexican singer Caloncho sings gently over a muted electric guitar and a subtle reggae backbeat. "We are just moments, a little while, nothing more," he sings in Spanish, "fleeting beings that come and go." In a world that continues to one-up itself with devastating headlines, "Somos Instantes" is a respite for the weary-hearted. It's a gentle reminder that we're here — briefly — and it's important to cultivate and protect your joy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.