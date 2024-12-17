Lars Gotrich's favorite albums and songs of 2024

As we wrap up our coverage of the year in music, we are publishing lists of the music loved best by individual members of NPR Music's team. For more, check out the full team's picks for the 124 best songs and 50 best albums of 2024.

Luiza Brina's Prece, my favorite album of the year, contains this simple, yet powerful couplet: "Arriscar / Fazer um risco / Percorrer / Correr o risco." Much of the music that spoke to me in 2024 wound down paths that were mossy and wise (Starflyer 59), unexpected (Kim Gordon), unknown (Blood Incantation), sublime (Barbara Hannigan), ancient (Mekit Dolan Muqam Group), alien (Melt-Banana) and warmly warped (Still House Plants). What Brina sings, in essence, it's that not only necessary to take a risk but to learn from its journey — these records and songs were my soundtrack along the way.

My top 10 albums of 2024

Luiza Brina, Prece

Blood Incantation, Absolute Elsewhere

Kim Gordon, The Collective

Tierra Whack, World Wide Whack

Myriam Gendron, Mayday

Still House Plants, If I don't make it, I love u

Mekit Dolan Muqam Group, Bayawan

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, The Way Out of Easy

Melt-Banana, 3+5

Muro, Nuevo Dogma

My top 10 songs of 2024

Deerlady, "Masterpieces"

Starflyer 59, "YZ80"

The Rheingans Sisters, "Devils"

Damien Jurado & The Everett Assembly, "I've Never Known Alice"

Haley Heynderickx, "Foxglove"

Fuubutsushi, "New Flora"

Hurray for the Riff Raff, "Colossus of Roads"

SABIWA, Queimada, Nathan L., "Nothing blue"

Mannequin Pussy, "Loud Bark"

Barbara Hannigan, "Jumalattaret"

