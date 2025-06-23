Alex Isley: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk honors the anniversaries of landmark albums that have shaped the course of music and culture.

Five years ago, Alex Isley gave us a Tiny Desk (home) concert to remember … and ever since, I've wanted to bring her into the office for a proper shoot. To preserve everything in her vocal cords, the LA native remained silent until it was time to perform, even pensive as she approached the Desk. Still, her eyes gleamed with enthusiasm for the moment that she and her fans had anticipated for years.

DeShaun Allen, her longtime friend, crafts new arrangements for this performance, honoring the original recordings while adding new flavors to favorites like "About Him" and "Love Again." Supporting vocalists Nelson Beato, Muhsinah and Astyn Turr are in lockstep, complementing Isley's soft, airy tone to a T, evoking a feeling I haven't felt since witnessing Daniel Caesar's performance back in 2018. One of our favorite Tiny Desk alums, Masego, pops up for his verse on "Good & Plenty" to a roaring crowd. She opens with an outside-the-box upbeat banger, "Mic On," with a wink to her father, Ernie Isley, of The Isley Brothers, and closes with the powerful "Thank You for a Lovely Time," from her latest EP, WHEN.

SET LIST

"Mic On"

"Good & Plenty"

"La Brea"

"Into Orbit"

"Love Again"

"Mine"

"About Him"

"Hands"

"Thank You for a Lovely Time"

MUSICIANS

Alex Isley: vocals

DeShaun Allen: drums, music director

Jay Rojas: guitar

Dré Pinckney: bass

Darek Cobbs: keys

Nelson Beato: background vocals

Astyn Turr: background vocals

Muhsinah: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Bobby Carter, Ashley Pointer

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Josh Newell

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

