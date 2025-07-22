Rusowsky: Tiny Desk Concert
Spanish producer and pianist Rusowsky has built a career, thus far, on making other people's authenticity shine. This year, he released his debut album DAISY and took a stab at shifting the spotlight on his own artistry. And, in this Tiny Desk performance, Rusowsky's soul is revealed for the first time in full force.
Ever the producer, DAISY is intentional — beautifully orchestrated and aware of its own ability to manipulate. With all kinds of crashing sounds and fun synths, Rusowsky coats every song with carefully laid diversions. While artistic and bright, the studio album keeps his voice partially hidden with effects.
At the Desk, the arrangements are stunning and well thought out, clearly attributable to his practice. His guard is down and his producer inclinations are backseat to his most raw and intimate tools: his piano and his voice. That voice quakes in moments, richly shines in others, but is consistently breathtaking in how much emotion it evokes. Rusowsky's truth is on full display and his sound has never felt so effervescent.
SET LIST
- "Johnny Glamour"
- "SOPHIA"
- "malibU"
- "(ecco)"
- "Dolores"
MUSICIANS
- Rusowsky: vocals, bass, piano, keys
- Omar Alcaide: guitar, bass, synth
- Juan Arance: piano, keys, bass
- Drummie: flute, sampler, percussion
- Marcos J. López: percussion
- Xoan Dominguez: drums
- Josefina: background vocals
- Juan Cruz Luqui: background vocals
- Mia Zeta: background vocals
- Tito Rey: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Anamaria Sayre
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
- Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Maia Stern
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
