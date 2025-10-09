Father and husband of freed hostages reacts to ceasefire deal
Avihai Brodutch‘s wife and three young children were kidnapped and taken into Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks. After their release, Brodutch became a fierce advocate for the remaining hostages taken by Hamas and their families.
We get his perspective on the ceasefire plan that Hamas and Israel have agreed to, which requires the immediate release of the remaining hostages.
