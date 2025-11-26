Two West Virginia National Guard members killed in D.C. shooting, authorities say

Updated November 26, 2025 at 1:10 PM PST

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard died from injuries following a shooting near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, according to West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries," Morrisey wrote on X.

The shooting erupted a few blocks north of the White House Emergency responders were sent at 2:18 p.m. ET. They treated and took three gunshot victims to the hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

Loading...

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he was aware of the incident.

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen ... is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that federal agents were on the scene of the shooting. FBI Director Kash Patel also said on X that the bureau "is engaged and assisting with the investigation."

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily paused arrivals into Reagan Washington International Airport because of the locations of aircraft involved in responding to today's shooting incident. Normal operations have resumed.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Copyright 2025 NPR