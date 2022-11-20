5 killed and 18 wounded in a nightclub shooting in Colorado

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., police said Sunday morning.

An initial phone call was reported at about 11:57 p.m. that there was an "active shooting" at a local club called Club Q, public information officer Lt. Pamela Castro told media early Sunday morning.

"Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Castro said.

Castro said "they did locate one individual who turned out to be the suspect."

Castro said there is an investigation in "the very initial stages."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

