Photos: Scenes from the No Kings Protests

Demonstrators across the U.S. took to the streets on Saturday as part of a nationwide No Kings rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The demonstrations are part of a larger No Kings movement that emerged in a first wave of protests last June.

From major cities to small rural towns, NPR station photographers were on the ground documenting the events in their communities.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Media / Vermont Public Media Protestors gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington, VT.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream / Ideastream Protestors line the streets in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU An impromptu dance party broke out on in a crowd gathered in Washington, DC.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Protestors hold a "We the People" banner in Hartford, CT.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU / WGCU Demonstrators holding signs line the corner of Daniels Parkway and U.S. 41 in Fort Myers.

Grant Blankenship / Georgia Public Broadcasting / Georgia Public Broadcasting Joe Bondulich carries a flag past the crowd gathered on the side of College Street in Macon, GA. "This is the flag the last time we fought kings. This is original 13 stars and 13 stripes," Bondulich said, "So this is the original Revolution flag."

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Raven Payment (l) andTyler Crazybear (r) speak as protesters fill the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA Samantha Chub holds up a flag as the 'No Kings" protest ramps up in Plano, TX.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Crowds gather at the Capitol in Austin, TX.

Paola Rodriguez / STLPR / STLPR Amy Gryder (l) and her daughter, Ella Walther (r), stand outside for the No Kings Protest on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter's, MO. Walther says when it comes to civil liberties that goes for everybody. "This isn't a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue," Walther said. "What's happening right now impacts everyone."'

Caroline Ballard / KUER / KUER A protestor holds a sign at a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, UT.